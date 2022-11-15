Bronte Country: The Life and Times of Three Famous Sisters, Emily, Anne & Charlotte Bronte

Not Available

Brontë Country is a term often used to describe the beautiful corner of England where the great literary sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë lived and drew inspiration for their novels. The Brontë Parsonage Museum, in Haworth, West Yorkshire was home to the Brontë family and it’s from this atmospheric, grey stone house that our journey will begin. Step back in time and wander the cobbled streets of Haworth where the Brontë sisters walked, going about their everyday lives. A preserved steam railway that runs through the town allows a glimpse of how the Brontës would have travelled greater distances. Closer to home, discover the winding, rugged paths which led the sisters out into the dramatic landscape of “Wuthering Heights”, where the Brontë Falls cascade down the valley under the Brontë Bridge.