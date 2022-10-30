Not Available

Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Recently dumped by his girlfriend, underachiever Alex (O'Nan) embarks on an impromptu road trip with his new bandmate, the eccentric Jim (Michael Weston). By channeling their inner children and giving a new meaning to the term "lo-fi," Alex and Jim find their unique style by bringing the sound of children's instruments to their unsuspecting fans. Playing a series of bizarre shows and experiencing multiple near-disasters, Alex and Jim's persistence takes them on a true coming-of-age journey

Cast

Ryan O'NanAlex
Michael WestonJim
Arielle KebbelCassidy
Andrew McCarthyBrian
Charlie HewsonTibber

