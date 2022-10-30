Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best

Recently dumped by his girlfriend, underachiever Alex (O'Nan) embarks on an impromptu road trip with his new bandmate, the eccentric Jim (Michael Weston). By channeling their inner children and giving a new meaning to the term "lo-fi," Alex and Jim find their unique style by bringing the sound of children's instruments to their unsuspecting fans. Playing a series of bizarre shows and experiencing multiple near-disasters, Alex and Jim's persistence takes them on a true coming-of-age journey
|Ryan O'Nan
|Alex
|Michael Weston
|Jim
|Arielle Kebbel
|Cassidy
|Andrew McCarthy
|Brian
|Charlie Hewson
|Tibber
View Full Cast >