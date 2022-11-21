Brooklyn Nights

Not Available

Paco, a poor street hunchback lives in an improvised shelter under the Brooklyn Bridge. In order to survive, Paco carves wood figurines, trading them for food for him and his faithful dog. But on one cold, dark and violent Brooklyn night, Paco witnesses an art theft and is promptly run over by the thug's van. Later in the hospital, a lovely nurse, who takes care of Paco, appreciates his figurines and decides to introduce Paco to her friend, an art dealer. Unfortunately, the dealer recognizes Paco as the only witness to her well organized crime of art theft. A nail-biting finale ends this extraordinary story.