Brotha Hood

In the deep urban jungle of Los Angeles lurks the ultra violent street gang XS...the Brothahood. Membership in the Brothahood comes only through participation in the gang's violent citywide reign of terror. Told through the narration of former Brothahood member Lamont Guy their violent exploits are relived through the eyes of hidden miniature video cameras. The camera does not lie as violence bordering on psychosis fills the L.A. underworld. Starring platinum rap stars Domino King T Ras Kass and Hutch of Above the Law Brothahood is a clash between extreme realism and distorted authenticity. It is an urban version of "Tales from the Crypt"...but more. Though awash with implied violence it is true fury with cause and is rage representing fact. Brothahood translates the existence of a seething L.A. underworld to film...a world looking for a way out and a reason to go on.