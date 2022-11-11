Brother Against Brother

Not Available

The style of the film is somewhat archaic, with hardly any camera movement, and a lot of the acting is taking place frontally, straight at the camera. But Stiller creates dynamics by having characters move along the depth-axis of the frame, and he also at times has action taking place on multiple depths of field in the same shot. Stiller also creates interesting visual patterns by using geometrical figures of the settings to create frames within the frame (exteriors were shot on location in Visby with its medieval arched stone walls). (Jon Wengström) The film originally ran 51 min, but only 46 min survive.