Brother Crush 16

Not Available

You won't believe how these naughty brothers fool around behind their parents' backs! You'll love watching older boys show the ropes to their innocent younger brothers. In this volume, stepbrothers Ashton and Anderson go camping but when they start hearing ominous sounds in the woods, Anderson tries to take the younger boy's mind off of it by filling his ass with dick. When Bar gets stood up by the girl of his dreams, his older stepbrother comforts him with a tender kiss and an intense ass pounding. Eric has been getting bullied at school so his older stepbrother attempts to teach him how to defend himself but he ends up teaching him how to please a man. Carter wants to bulk up so he takes some of his stepbrother's protein powder; when he gets caught Ted convinces him that cum is a much better muscle builder.