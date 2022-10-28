Not Available

Brother Dejan

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Vita Aktiva

The last twelve months in the life of Dejan Stanić, a former general in the Balkan war. For ten years, he was forced to hide from justice, especially the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, on various undisclosed military bases. He finally found refuge with Slavko, an old man living in a small village in the mountains. Suffering from extreme isolation, Dejan will not only have to face a new environment and a new reality but won’t be able to escape his past.

Cast

Predrag Ejdus
Marko NikolićPredrag Stanić

View Full Cast >

