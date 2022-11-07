Not Available

A black exploitation flick of the early 70's about a college/high school teacher who tries to intervene and rescue his student who is being pursued by the law. The professor happens to have sexual intercourse with at least 2 different women on his way to save his student. I've gotta love the title music track fr this movie, very 70's... "Brother on the run...etcetcetc. If you see t in the $3.00 video bin at your local video outlet pick it up for your own little amusement. It's not a must see, it's more like a "gotta see it to believe it" (in ways). Hehe.. the editor for this film should have been canned, (a hint) lay off the qualudes.