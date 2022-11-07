Not Available

Brother on the Run

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A black exploitation flick of the early 70's about a college/high school teacher who tries to intervene and rescue his student who is being pursued by the law. The professor happens to have sexual intercourse with at least 2 different women on his way to save his student. I've gotta love the title music track fr this movie, very 70's... "Brother on the run...etcetcetc. If you see t in the $3.00 video bin at your local video outlet pick it up for your own little amusement. It's not a must see, it's more like a "gotta see it to believe it" (in ways). Hehe.. the editor for this film should have been canned, (a hint) lay off the qualudes.

    Cast

    		Terry CarterProfessor Grant 'Boots' Turner
    		James SikkingLt Summers
    		Byron MorrowCaptain Franklin

    View Full Cast >

    Images