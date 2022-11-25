Not Available

Brotherhood An Egotistic Journey of a Blind Mind is about "Two friends drawn apart by the most common human emotion...Love" Two best friends, Marcus and Vincent are your ideal hoodlums. On a daily routine they drink alcohol, play basketball and idolize women. Stuck in a rut the two are introduced to a young go-getter named Ariana. Through getting to know her a wedge is thrown into Marcus and Vincent's relationship and it might never be repaired. Ego gets in the way and it blinds them.