Not Available

Brotherhood of Blades

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Beijing Dachu Changge Film And TV Culture Co.

Set in the late Ming Dynasty, "Brotherhood of Blades" tells of three close friends who serve as Jinyiwei guards. They are dispatched by a palace eunuch (Nie Yuan) to hunt down Wei Zhongxian, a eunuch politician who had been forced to resign from his influential post and exiled from Beijing. The Jinyiwei brothers return successfully from their quest, only to find that their task was but the beginning of a strange conspiracy.

Cast

Wang Qian-YuanLu Jian Xing
Liu ShishiZhou Miao Tong
Li DongxueJin Yi Chuan
Chin Shih-ChiehWei Zhong Xian
Nie YuanZhao Jing Zhong
Zhou YiweiDing Xiu

View Full Cast >

Images