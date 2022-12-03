Brotherhood of Skiing

Not Available

In 1973, being a black skier was a lonely endeavor, one that came with racism and alienation. That year, the National Brotherhood of Skiers formed as a way to bring black skiers together to ski, celebrate and build community. With its annual summits and thriving youth organizations, the NBS has grown into a well-loved ski establishment. Along with torching the myth that black people don’t ski, the NBS continues to engender the next generation of black skiers. “It’s a beautiful sport,” one young participant says. “And I wish it was more accessible to everyone. I guess that’s where our ski club comes in.”