Not Available

Franco, an elderly man, lives his life in serenity together with his wife Margherita. The arrival of his brother Vittorio, with whom he hasn’t talked in years, breaks the calm. Vittorio wants to reconcile, but Franco still bears a grudge against him. Only a sad discovery manages to touch Franco’s heart. At dinner, peace has been made. The rediscovered brotherhood is so wonderful, it seems like a dream. It takes nothing though to turn a dream into a nightmare..