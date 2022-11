Not Available

The heroes of the film are three bear cubs from the cult painting by Ivan Shishkin "Morning in a Pine Forest". After losing their painter mom, the three brothers Henry, Vincent, and August appear in Paris, the City of Light every creator dreams of. All attempts to earn their living as artists fail. Their impressionistic "collies" won't be acknowledged. Under cover as circus lions, the bear cubs travel back to Russia to find the heritage of their mom.