On a mission to Afghanistan, a military officer suffers a traumatic period in captivity. When he finally returns home, he finds his relationship with his family has changed forever. Icelandic composer Daníel Bjarnason and Danish director Kasper Holten transform Susanne Bier’s film Brødre into a captivating and vivid opera. Written to celebrate Aarhus as European Capital of Culture 2017, Bjarnason now conducts his bold domestic drama in his homeland for the first time.