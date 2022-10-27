Brothers Karamazov

The 1968 film shows Fedor Karamazov as a stingy old man, who's three sons are after his money. The Karamazov brothers, Dmitri, a gambler, Ivan, a thinker, and Aleksei, a monk, are living through their different problems. Ivan is trying to save the world by making a story of "The Great Inquisitor". Dmitri, who lost money in gambling, is begging his father to help him. But the father gives a lot of money to his mistress Grushenka.
|Kirill Lavrov
|Ivan
|Lionella Pyryeva
|Grushenka
|Valentin Nikulin
|Смердяков
|Mark Prudkin
|Фёдор Павлович Карамазов
|Tamara Nosova
|Марья Кондратьевна, «невеста» Смердякова
|Stanislav Chekan
|сын Самсонова
View Full Cast >