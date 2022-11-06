Not Available

Brothers O'Toole

  • Western
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CVD Studios

The O'Toole Brothers are Eastern con men, exceptionally good at talking their way out of tight situations. When they ride into Molybdenum, Colorado, not suspecting the riches beneath the streets, they turn the sleepy mining town upside-down for their search for the gold. High-spirited hijinks ensue, with the brothers involved in everything from stolen gambling equipment to a "belchin', cussin' and spittin' " contest.

Cast

John AstinMichael O'Toole
Steve CarlsonTimothy O'Toole
Pat CarrollCallie Burdyne
Jesse WhiteMayor
Lee MeriwetherPaloma Littleberry

