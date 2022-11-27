Brought to Action

Not Available

This U.S. Navy documentary depicts the sea battle at Leyte Gulf during the Allied landings at Mindoro in the Phillipines during World War II. During this battle, a small group of American escort carriers designated Taffy 3 engaged the Japanese fleet's main body, including the super battleship Yamato. That these lightly armed ships and their air crews managed to hold off Admiral Kurita's vanguard and prevent an assault on the vulnerable ships supporting the Allied ground invasion, remains one of WWII's most incredible, and most gallant moments. Some of the vessels that may appear in the film include Taffy 3's carrier USS Gambier Bay (CVE-73), and the destroyers USS Johnston (DD-557), USS Hoel (DD-533), USS Heerman (DD-532), and Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413).