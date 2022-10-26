Not Available

Brown Sugar

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sidney is a writer who's just left her L.A. Times music review gig to edit New York hip-hop magazine XXL. Dre is an executive with a hip-hop record company based in New York. They've known each other since they met as children, when both discovered hip-hop for the first time. Now that they're back together, they should be perfect for each other, except that Dre's about to marry lawyer Reese and Sidney claims not to be interested in Dre romantically. Meanwhile, Dre is growing increasingly restless with his company's focus on profit over artistry, which leads to signing the gimmicky duo Ren and Ten while ignoring the talented Chris

Cast

Sanaa LathanSidney 'Syd' Shaw
Taye DiggsAndre Romulus 'Dre' Ellis
Mos DefChris 'Cav' Anton Vichon
Queen Latifahfracine
Nicole Ari ParkerReese Marie Wiggam Ellis
Boris KodjoeKelby Dawson

