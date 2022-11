Not Available

Issues Espinosa and her daughter are u justly accused and imprisoned for smuggling archeological drugs. Rodolfo De Anda, Isaura’s old friend and police officer, decides to clear the air and is helped by his only son and partner. There is one tough obstacle their own chief, who’s responsible for Isaura’s arrest and is involved, himself, with the real smugglers. Do not miss the most violent and exciting operation of the Police Department.