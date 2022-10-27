Bruc, the Manhunt

Not Available

1808. The Napoleonic Army suffers its first defeat at the hands of a single man: a drummer boy who used the Montserrat mountains to echo his drums and send the enemy troops into a panicked retreat. When the news reaches Napoleon, he furiously orders the captain of the Imperial Guard to bring back the head of the young hero responsible for his army's defeat. The captain gathers together a band of his best and most deadly men and so begins the hunt to death of the soldier who was to become a legend.