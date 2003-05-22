Bruce Almighty

Bruce Nolan toils as a "human interest" television reporter in Buffalo, N.Y. Despite his high ratings and the love of his beautiful girlfriend, Grace, Bruce remains unfulfilled. At the end of the worst day in his life, he angrily ridicules God -- and the Almighty responds, endowing Bruce with all of His divine powers.
|Morgan Freeman
|God
|Jennifer Aniston
|Grace Connelly
|Philip Baker Hall
|Jack Baylor
|Catherine Bell
|Susan Ortega
|Lisa Ann Walter
|Debbie
|Steve Carell
|Evan Baxter
