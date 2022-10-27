Bruce and the Iron Finger

Not Available

After the murder of two kung fu experts, Bruce, a Police Inspector from New Zealand, decides to get involved in the case despite only being on vacation in Hong Kong. At the scene of the most recent murder, the victim managed to tear off a Buddha pendant from the killer. The link between the two murders is the strange markings on the victims neck. Bruce retraces the victims final footsteps and the search leads him to tracking down experts in Iron Finger Kung Fu.