Bruce Bruce: Losin' It! - Live From Boston

Larger than life comic Bruce Bruce is back with his new stand-up comedy special. The hilarious comic delivers non-stop laughter as he puts his own unique spin on topics ranging from family, dating younger women and going to church. Filmed in Boston, MA in front of a live audience at the historic Wilbur Theatre, Bruce Bruce brings down the house with his true to life humor and raw comedic wit. This release from comedian Bruce Bruce captures a live stand-up performance by the funnyman, recorded in Boston at the historic Wilbur Theatre. Among the topics covered by the wry comic are things like attending mass, and the ups and downs of dating outside his age bracket.