Bruce Dickinson: Anthology

Not Available

Anthology is a 3 disc compilation DVD by Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of Iron Maiden. The DVD features three live performances as well every single promotional video made during Dickinson's solo career. The DVD also includes over an hour of extras and unreleased footage. It was released on 19 June 2006 and features a special cardboard sleeve and an 8 page booklet. The cover features William Blake's watercolour/inking The Whirlwind: Ezekiel's Vision of the Cherubim and Eyed Wheels.