Bruce LaBruce\'s Flea Pit

An omnibus film comprised of four short films with interconnected themes and overlapping characters. Diablo in Madrid is inspired by the Pasolini short film La Terra vista dalla Luna. Uber Menschen finds a professor visiting Madrid and contemplating killing himself when an Uber driver talks him out of it. Purple Army Fiction is a reworking of certain ideas developed in LaBruce’s feature film The Raspberry Reich. Fleapit is an homage to films that depict people having sex in movie theatres, from Lamberto Bava’s Demons to Frank Perry’s Last Summer and beyond.