Bruce Lee, My Brother is an action-dramatic biopic of the eponymous martial arts legend as told by his younger brother, Robert Lee. It revolves around Bruce Lee's life as a rebellious adolescent in Hong Kong before he sets off for the USA and conquers the world at the age of 18 with only US$100 in his pocket.
|Tony Leung Ka-Fai
|Lee Hoi-Chuen
|Christy Chung
|Grace Ho Oi-Yu
|Jennifer Tse
|Cho Man-Yee / Pearl Tso
|Michelle Ye Xuan
|Lee Hap-Ngan, Eighth Aunt
|Michelle Ye
|Lee Hap-Ngan, Eighth Aunt
|Ou-Yang Ching
|Black Cat / Unicorn Chan
