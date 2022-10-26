Not Available

Bruce Lee, My Brother

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Media Asia Films

Bruce Lee, My Brother is an action-dramatic biopic of the eponymous martial arts legend as told by his younger brother, Robert Lee. It revolves around Bruce Lee's life as a rebellious adolescent in Hong Kong before he sets off for the USA and conquers the world at the age of 18 with only US$100 in his pocket.

Cast

Tony Leung Ka-FaiLee Hoi-Chuen
Christy ChungGrace Ho Oi-Yu
Jennifer TseCho Man-Yee / Pearl Tso
Michelle Ye XuanLee Hap-Ngan, Eighth Aunt
Michelle YeLee Hap-Ngan, Eighth Aunt
Ou-Yang ChingBlack Cat / Unicorn Chan

View Full Cast >

Images