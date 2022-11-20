Bruce Lee: Screen Test

Not Available

August 2, 1964: Long Beach, CA - Ed Parker, known as the Father of American Karate (Kenpo), invites Bruce Lee to give a demonstration. Bruce shows off his “one-inch punch,” and his two-finger push-ups, where he literally does “two” finger push-ups. At his first International Karate Championships are Jay Sebring, the hair stylist for Batman and William Dozier, a producer, who is looking to cast a part in a TV series he was developing. Sebring then gives a film of Bruce’s demo to Dozier who is impressed at Bruce’s “super-human abilities”. Bruce later flies down to Los Angeles for a screen test. February 4, 1965: Gives screen test at 20th Century Fox for TV series Charlie Chan’s Number One Son.