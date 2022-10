Not Available

What happens when people are out of ideas and product to sell at the film markets? They put together pieces of several kung-fu films with Bruce Le and call it Bruce's last Battle We see Bruce killed by Five Fingers of Death's Lo Lieh all over again! Bruce fights villain after villain as the ever-changing plot never stops in this non-stop madness! Shelved for years by 21st Century Distribution, madman Tom Ward has finally let it loose to make its home video debut!