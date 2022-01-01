Bruce Springsteen: A MusiCares Tribute

Not Available

A MusiCares Tribute to Bruce Springsteen is a concert video set to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download on March 25, 2014.[1] It was filmed in 2013 at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony to honor and pay tribute to musician Bruce Springsteen for his artistic achievement in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy. The ceremony was hosted by Jon Stewart and features many performance by musicians who have long been fans and admirers of Springsteen's body of work. Springsteen and the E Street Band concluded the ceremony with their own performance.