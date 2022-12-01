Bruce Springsteen - BBC Presents: Glory Days

Not Available

On four nights in the summer of 1985 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band filled to capacity the Los Angeles Coliseum, home of the 1984 Olympics. It was the culmination of a 16-month world tour, during which Bom in the USA became the CBS label's biggest-selling album of all time. In this world-exclusive interview, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band talk to David Hepworth , with extracts from 14 previously unseen performances including 'Sandy' from Springsteen's English debut performance at the Hammersmith Odeon concert in 1975.