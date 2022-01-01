Not Available

Bruce Springsteen: Between the Lull and the Storm movie was released Jun 14, 2011 by the United States Dist. studio. How different the career and music of Springsteen could have turned out had it not been for his legally enforced recording hiatus, witnessed between the release of his celebrated Born to Run album and the delayed but extraordinary follow-up Darkness on the Edge of Town, almost 3 years later. Bruce Springsteen: Between the Lull and the Storm movie Despite the undeniable strength of his 1975 opus, during this break from the studio, many wondered if the future of rock n' roll was a one trick pony who had somehow managed to capture the imagination of the media for a brief moment, but in reality was just another "new Bob Dylan" who got lucky.