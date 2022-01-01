Bruce Springsteen - NCAA March Madness 2014

Not Available

The complete recording of high Vision Pro shot the stage of Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band was held in 2014 in Dallas, Texas from “March Madness Festival”! Opening the live debut of Van Halen to “jump” a whopping outdoor festival performances just before the US tour starts continued to tour Australia! The latest live video of attention, including new song from the new “High Hopes”. MARCH MADNESS FESTIVAL 2014 Live at Reunion Park, Dallas, Texas, USA on April 6, 2014 01. Intro 02. Jump 03. Badlands 04. Death to My Hometown 05. Cover Me 06. No Surrender 07. Hungry Heart 08. Hopes high 09. Spirit in the Night 10. Wrecking Ball 11. The River 12. Atlantic City 13. Johnny 99 14. Darlington County 15. Working on the Highway 16. Shackled and Drawn 17. Waitin ‘on a Sunny Day 18. The ghost of Tom Joad 19. The Rising 20. Land of Hope and Dreams 21. Born to Run 22. Glory Days 23. Dancing in the Dark 24. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out 25. Shout 26. Thunder Road