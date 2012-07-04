Bruce Springsteen - Paris Bercy 04/07/2012

Not Available

1) Intro (La Vie en Rose) 2) We Take Care Of Our Own 3) Wrecking Ball 4) Badlands 5) Death to My Hometown 6) My City of Ruins 7) Spirit in the Night 8) The E Street Shuffle 9) 4th of July, Asbury Park (une première sur la tournée) 10) Jack of All Trades 11) Because the Night 12) Darkness on the Edge of Town 13) Johnny 99 14) Darlington County 15) Easy Money (une première en Europe) 16) Waitin' on a Sunny Day 17) The Promised Land 18) Apollo Medley 19) Independence Day (une première sur la tournée) 20) The River 21) The Rising 22) Out in the Street 23) Land of Hope and Dreams Bis: 24) We Are Alive 25) Born in the U.S.A. 26) Born to Run 27) Bobby Jean 28) Dancing in the Dark 29) Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out 30) American Land