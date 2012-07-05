Bruce Springsteen - Paris Bercy 05/07/2012

Not Available

0. Intro : "Au Clair de la Lune" (Charlie Giordano et Roy Bittan à l'accordéon) 1. The Ties that Bind 2. No Surrender 3. Two Hearts 4. Downbound Train 5. Candy's Room 6. Something In The Night 7. We Take Care of Our Own 8. Wrecking Ball 9. Death To My Hometown 10. My City of Ruins 11. Spirit In The Night 12. Incident on 57th Street 13. Because The Night 14. She's the One 15. Working on the Highway 16 I'm Goin' Down 17. Easy Money 18. Waitin' On a Sunny Day 19. Apollo Medley 20. For you (Solo Piano) 21. Racing In The Street 22. The Rising 23. Out In The Street 24. Land of Hope & Dreams 25. We Are Alive 26. Thunder Road 27. Born To Run 28. Glory Days 29. Seven Nights to Rock 30. Dancing In The Dark (avec Jessica ... "my little girl") 31. Tenth Avenue Freeze Out