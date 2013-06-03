Bruce Springsteen - San Siro Milano - 03/06/2013

Not Available

Lors de son concert du 3 juin 2013 au stade San Siro de Milan, Bruce Springsteen a joué à nouveau l’album Born In The USA en entier. Avec 34 titres pour une durée de 3 h 20, c’est le plus long show depuis le début de la tournée 2013. Ce concert a été marqué par de nombreuses surprises, avec : – Long Tall Sally – la reprise de Shout après Twist And Shout, – un Thunder Road acoustique en final. Land of Hope and Dreams My Love Will Not Let You Down Out in the Street American Land Long Tall Sally Loose Ends Wrecking Ball Death to My Hometown Atlantic City The River Born in the U.S.A. Cover Me Darlington County Working on the Highway Downbound Train I’m On Fire No Surrender Bobby Jean I’m Goin’ Down Glory Days Dancing in the Dark My Hometown Shackled and Drawn Waitin’ on a Sunny Day The Rising Badlands Hungry Heart This Land Is Your Land We Are Alive Born to Run Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Twist And Shout Shout Thunder Road