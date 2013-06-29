Bruce Springsteen - Stade de France - 29/06/2013

Not Available

Acoustic Pre-Show Set: This Hard Land Burning Love (Arthur Alexander cover) (Sign Request) Growin' Up Main Set: Badlands Out in the Street Lucille (Little Richard cover) (Sign request, tour premiere) Wrecking Ball Death to My Hometown Cadillac Ranch (Sign request) Spirit in the Night Born in the U.S.A. Born in the U.S.A. Cover Me Darlington County Working on the Highway Downbound Train I'm on Fire No Surrender Bobby Jean I'm Goin' Down Glory Days Dancing in the Dark My Hometown Pay Me My Money Down (The Weavers cover) Shackled and Drawn Waitin' on a Sunny Day The Rising Land of Hope and Dreams Encore: We Are Alive Born to Run (with Elliott Murphy) Ramrod Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out American Land Encore 2: Thunder Road