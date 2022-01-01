Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band - London Calling Live in Hyde Park

Not Available

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's London Calling: Live In Hyde Park concert film is of the Boss and his band's performance at London's Hard Rock Calling Festival on June 28, 2009 in HD. The film documents 27 tracks of live Springsteen that begin in daylight and progress through a gorgeous sunset into night. The set list spans from the Born To Run era to Working On a Dream and includes rare covers such as The Clash's "London Calling", Jimmy Cliff's "Trapped", The Young Rascals' "Good Lovin'", and Eddie Floyd's "Raise Your Hand". Springsteen also performs fan favorite "Hard Times (Come Again No More)". Brian Fallon from The Gaslight Anthem joins the band as a guest vocalist on Springsteen's own "No Surrender".