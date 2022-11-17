Bruce Springsteen - The Ties That Bind - Documentary

Not Available

The documentary focuses on the creation of The River, a thrilling double album that featured Bruce Springsteen concert 1981Springsteen first top 10 hit “Hungry Heart” along with such classics as “Cadillac Ranch,” “Point Blank,” “Out In The Street” and the haunting, cautionary title track. It also will include previously unreleased archival footage from the River Tour, which raised the singer-songwriter’s profile worldwide, and more than 100 recently unearthed photos of Springsteen and the E Street Band during the recording sessions. Also featured are previously unheard demos and outtakes from the 14-month recording process, including such songs as “Stray Bullet,” “Chain Lightning,” “The Time That Never Was,” “Cindy” and “Take ‘Em as They Come.”