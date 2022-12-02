Bruckner Symphony N. 6

Not Available

Other reviewers have said about everything I can think of to describe this delightful Blue Ray, so rather than try to come up with something new to say, I'll simply state that Bruckner's 6th is probably my favorite of his symphonies. It is rather "compact" compared to most of the others (I have six of them) but still not short on development. The Staatskapelle has been a favorite for years, and this was in no way disappointing. I generally find that I prefer Danial Barenboim's conducting to his keyboard work (not to say he isn't one of the titans of the keyboard) and it is impressive to watch his technique on this disc. He is truly "one" with the orchestra, and his conducting a piece of this scope totally without following the score is quite impressive. I heartily recommend this terrific performance.