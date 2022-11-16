Bruckner Symphony No. 5

Not Available

The Süddeutsche Zeitung summed up this highly acclaimed performance of Bruckner's monumental Fifth Symphony by saying: Both Bruckners belief in God, as it majestically wells up out of the chorale of the Fifth, and his deeply tragic world view, collide with one another in Barenboims interpretation. The operatic experience of the conductor was almost tangible, revealing the sheer dramatic instrumental battle between Bruckners God and the Devil between heaven and hell without betraying Bruckners unerring sense of striking proportions. The release of this contrapuntal masterpiece (as Bruckner, not without pride, referred to this work) is part of Daniel Barenboims Bruckner cycle with the renowned Staatskapelle Berlin.