Music - Austrian composer Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 8 in A Minor is the subject of this musical documentary. Recorded at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt, Germany, the film chronicles a 1987 performance of the symphony -- which the composer considered his crowning achievement -- by Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. Famed Indian conductor Zubin Mehta directs the 87-minute performance, shown here in its entirety. - Zubin Mehta