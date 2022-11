Not Available

On the 100-year anniversary of the death of Joseph Anton Bruckner, Pierre Boulez conducts the Wiener Philharmoniker in their interpretation of Bruckner's "Symphony No. 8." A complex masterpiece, the composition is considered one of the last great Romantic symphonies. Classical music lovers will delight at Boulez's beautiful rendition of the strongly emotional piece that remains true to Bruckner's original intentions.