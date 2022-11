Not Available

Lena is a 17-year old girl, experiencing her first love, secret night- time adventures, and magical mornings at the river in Bratislava. Her dream world is shattered after being raped by her math teacher. Lena must set out on a journey that is not simply about coming of age, but a struggle with herself. Others misunderstand her, and will never quite get her. It is Lena who must grow up and realize that she is not the one who deserves punishment and should feel guilty.