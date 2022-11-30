Bruder Klaus Feldkapelle

Not Available

“To me, buildings can have a beautiful silence that I associate with attributes such as composure, self-evidence, durability, presence, and integrity, and with warmth and sensuousness as well; a building that is being itself, being a building, not representing anything, just being.” - Peter Zumthor, Architect Bruder Klaus Field Chapel is a landmark in Germany’s natural landscape honoring the local farms patron saint of the 15th century. Through film we experience a revealing sensation within the landscape and move through fields to the oculus where we are immersed in a sense of self.