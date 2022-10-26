Not Available

Bruiser

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Romero-Grunwald Productions

Bruiser is the story of a man who has always tried to fit in. He keeps his mouth shut, follows the rules, and does what he's supposed to do. But one morning, he wakes up to find his face is gone. All the years of acquiescence have cost him the one thing he can't replace: his identity. Now he's a blank, outside as well as in, an anonymous, featureless phantom. Bent on exacting revenge, he explodes. He isn't going to follow the rules anymore.

Cast

Jason FlemyngHenry Creedlow
Peter StormareMilo Styles
Leslie HopeRosemary Newley
Nina GarbirasJanine Creedlow
Andrew TarbetJames Larson
Tom AtkinsDet. McCleary

