Acoustic Live is the eighth album by the duo Bruno & Marrone hinterland, released in 2001 on CD and DVD by Abril Music. The album brought old standbys like Slept In Place, Empty Life and Weekend Program, and the Carnival of Love and A Good Loser premieres. The CD sold over 1,000,000 copies in 2001, securing the duo their first Disc Diamond. Recorded Live was the ACROPOLIS - Uberlândia (MG), in May 2001.