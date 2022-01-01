Bruno e Marrone - Hoje! Ao Vivo!

Not Available

Brazilian Band - Back To Bar - Live is the 17th album of the Brazilian backlands double Bruno e Marrone, released in 2009 on CD and DVD Recorded at Hangar Studios in São Paulo, on 29 and 30 October 2008, the album revives the early career of Bruno e Marrone, who performed in bars in the region of Goiás and Minas Gerais. The scene was set and designed to resemble the atmosphere of the bars. The album features some of the major successes of the repertoire played by the duo in their early career, such as "I Am" by Chrystian & Ralf and "Two Times You" Caesar and Paulinho, besides the unreleased songs "Love You So Much" , "can Go While" and "Do not Try to Stop Me" (the lead single from the album). Also noteworthy rewriting "Cavalcade", success of Roberto Carlos originally recorded by them in 1977. This album also received a nomination for the 2009 Latin Grammy award for best backcountry album that same year.