Bruno Mars - BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2013 Derry-Londonderry

The 3-day BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend attracted over 40K patrons and dozens of young stars but last evening, the event featured performances by a truly great artist. Back the other members of The Smeezingtons band, Bruno Mars ended this year’s festivities with an extensive set of his hits. Among the songs performed by Mars at Derry’s Ebrington Square were “Locked Out of Heaven”, “Just the Way You Are”, “When I Was Your Man”, “Treasure” and “Grenade”. The Big Weekend served as a warmup for the singer’s upcoming Moonshine Jungle Tour, which will kickoff in Washington D.C. on June 22nd before eventually venturing to England on October 5ht.