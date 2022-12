Not Available

Upcoming tokusatsu kaiju short film from Keizo Murase in his directorial debut. One day, a boy living in a rural town in Japan encounters a rabbit with a mysterious brush. The rabbit, which speaks human language, explains how the brush it has can make whatever one thinks into reality, and is on a journey to keep the Yamata no Orochi from resurrecting into the world and keep the brush out of the hands of nefarious individuals.