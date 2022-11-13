Brush The Movie

Not Available

"Brush" is the story of a young man named John Pennick (Black Deniro) who grows up in a tough neighborhood of violence, corruption, and drug dealing. Throughout his childhood he is very fascinated with art. As he grows older, he tries to escape the world he came from and find a better way of life by chasing his dream of becoming a successful artist. Throughout this transition, he struggles with peer pressure from friends and family members that are still in the street life. He also gets caught up in a drug war that was started by himself. This is an action packed drama, so let's see if he can make it out!